A Batley man is the latest defendant to be jailed in a major police investigation into the sexual abuse of young females.

Sajad Hussain, aged 40, was jailed for 21 years at Leeds Crown Court on Monday in the latest sentencing for Operation Tourway – a long investigation into historic sexual exploitation of young females in North Kirklees.

Hussain was sentenced for raping and falsely imprisoning a then 20-year-old woman between 2010 and 2011.

He was also sentenced for trafficking and aiding and abetting the rape of a then 18-year-old victim between 2008 and 2009.

His Honour Judge Phillips sentenced Hussain to 21 years in prison with a five-year extended licence period.

The 40- year old had been found guilty of the offences following a trial last year and is the 25th man to be sentenced as part of Operation Tourway.

His sentencing means a combined total of 367 years in prison has now been handed down by the courts to men convicted in the investigation.

Operation Tourway itself has been a long running investigation into the sexual abuse and trafficking of eight female victims in North Kirklees between 1999 and 2012.

DCI Oliver Coates from Kirklees District Police said: “Every sentencing which takes place in Operation Tourway marks another victory for victims in this case and sees them take one more step to securing justice against all of these men for the awful offences they committed.

“Sajad Hussain committed highly serious sexual offences and also aided others to do so, speaking volumes for his attitude to his victims who he treated with contempt and disdain.

“The significant sentence he has been given reflects the depth of his offending and we hope it has brought some comfort to his victims.

“He forced both of them to relive their suffering through the ordeal of a trial but they can take satisfaction that a jury of their peers saw through his lies and denials and has convicted him for what he is.

"We continue to urge any victims of sexual assault who may not have reported what happened to them to contact us.