Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 27 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Jane Harvey, (45), of Twelfth Avenue, Liversedge, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Daniel Smith, (27), of Hazel Grove, Dewsbury, £40 victim surcharge for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Jodie-Leigh Barlow, (29), of Pavilion Close, Batley, £200 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Juris Vismanis, (49), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, £200 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Darren Byrom, (45), of Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton, Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work and £50 compensation for obstructing the track at a railway station.

Victoria Evans, (41), of Barrington Parade, Cleckheaton, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for possession of blade in public place.

John Hollis, (36), of no fixed abode, Jailed for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing headphones.

Vanil Burman, (41), of Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, £225 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving and without insurance.

Patrick Nevill, (19), of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for five counts of breaching a non-molestation order.

Aaran Barden, (25), of no fixed abode, 18-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating in Dewsbury.

Sean Brennan, (26), of Highfield Court, Batley, £500 compensation, £220 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for failing to provide a specimen.

Richard Abbott, (45), of Quarry Road, Dewsbury, £180 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Robert Margach, (33), of Pennine Road, Dewsbury, £400 fine, £85 costs, £40 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving.

Imran Shah, (45), of Moorcroft, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing an Amazon Firestick.

Lee Morton, (43), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Community order and £85 victim surcharge for stealing two burgers.

Mohammed Akram, (23), of Headfield View, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £200 costs, £50 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Shakil Ellahi, (38), of Firth Avenue, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for breach of non-molestation order and failing to surrender to custody.

Armando Stevanovics, (27), of Field Street, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for contravention of the Immigration Act.

Naeem Ashraf, (42), of Westgate, Dewsbury, Community order with 120 hours’ unpaid work, £200 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of driving whilst disqualified and two counts of driving without insurance.

Judith Gill, (56), of Upper Batley Lane, Batley, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for ten weeks, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Glenn Berry, (28), of Frances Road, Dewsbury, £280 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Darren Shaw, (36), of Victoria Street, Batley, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £102 compensation for stealing coffee, wine, chocolate and baking equipment and possession of Class A and Class B drugs.

George Ford, (43), of Northstead, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of a bladed article in public place.