Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 2 edition are published below. Numbers refer to defendants’ ages.

Nicola Adamson, (50), of Hand Bank Lane, Mirfield, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 28 days, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Steven Fox, (33), of Foldings Grove, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £60 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drug and failure to surrender to custody.

Thomas Kennedy, (31), of Redberry Avenue, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 compensation and £80 fine for damaging a window and failing to surrender to custody.

Rachel Atkinson, (49), of Reuben Street, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 40 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 29 months for drink-driving.

Michael Carter, (40), of Norristhorpe Lane, Liversedge, £309 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 11 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Christina Pickard, (53), of Oxford Road, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £250 compensation and £85 costs for damaging a door and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.

Richard Shires, (37), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, £270 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink-driving.

Jordan Britton, (18), of Victoria Crescent, Dewsbury, Committed to young offender institution for six weeks and £115 victim surcharge for racially-aggravated assault and failure to surrender to custody.

Fay Cooling, (45), of Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, Jailed for 10 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Radions Zujevs, (32), of Cambridge Road, Batley, £293 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drink-driving.

Mohammed Hussain, (26), of Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge and £11 compensation for stealing jeans.

Quassir Khan, (24), of Limetree Avenue, Batley, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of assault.

Mohammed Ahmed, (43), of Ward Street, Dewsbury, £100 costs, £51 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Jordan Amey, (18), of Kitson Hill Crescent, Mirfield, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Patricia Gajdosova, (33), of Ward Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Jordan Hall, (35), of Walnut Close, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Zana Hama, (41), of South Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Andrew Lindsay, (56), of Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Anne McNamara, (34), of Russell Street, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £40 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Mohammed Rafiq, (37), of Jeremy Lane, Heckmondwike, £146 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Dariusz Szefler, (43), of The Crescent, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Christopher Thompson, (52), of Southway, Mirfield, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Paul Thornton, (40), of Town Green, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £100 costs and £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter.

Yasser Ali, (28), of Camroyd Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for driving dangerously, without insurance and whilst disqualified.

Kamran Sahibdad, (39), of Foundry Street, Dewsbury, 14-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 200 hours’ unpaid work, £310 costs and £300 compensation for assault by beating and repeatedly engaging in controlling behaviour towards another person.

Laura Heywood, (24), of Laurel Drive, Batley, Two-year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for breach of a closure order.

Paul Fargie, (38), of Gate House, Cleckheaton, Community order with 220 hours’ unpaid work, £620 costs and £85 victim surcharge for breach of restraining order and failing to surrender to custody.

Jordan Fogarty, (22), of Mount Street, Cleckheaton, £300 compensation, £260 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging two doors and possession of class A drug.

John Waters, (64), of Mortimer Terrace, Batley, £250 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving.

Mark Berry, (41), of Branwell Avenue, Batley, Community order, disqualified from driving for 27 months, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for drink-driving.

Terrence Miles, (33), of Malham Drive, Batley, Community order with 60 hours’ unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for dishonestly receiving goods knowing they were stolen.

Hamid Ali, (40), of Brewery Lane, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Shaied Mahmood, (42), of Saint Marks Place, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge and £1,592 compensation for intending to damage property.