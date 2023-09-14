Lamborghinis and Ferraris reported as driving anti-socially on M1 and M62
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reports were received between 6.30pm and 7pm on Monday, September 11 of several super cars travelling between junctions 38 and 42 of the M1 Northbound carriageway and on the Westbound carriageway of the M62.
The cars said to be involved included Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Range Rovers, BMW M4s, an Audi RS6 and a Bugatti Veyron.
The Roads Policing Unit is keen to hear from anyone who saw these vehicles driving anti-socially at around the stated time, or anyone who has footage which will assist with taking further action.
Inspector Claire Patterson of the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “Police take reports of dangerous and anti-social driving very seriously and we are following lines of enquiry into reported incidents on parts of the motorway network on Monday night.
“Three drivers have been prosecuted for offences and we are determined to identify and prosecute the other persons who were involved.”
Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to contact PC 6221 Jessop at the Roads Policing Unit, on 101 or using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 450 of 11 September.