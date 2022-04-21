Kirklees residents urged to beware of scam calls from fake police officer

Officers are urging anyone phoned by a man claiming to be DC 9133 Adam Thompson to contact Action Fraud or ring the police on 101.

Police have taken two calls today (April 20) from Kirklees residents saying they have been cold called by a man with those details who claimed to be a Halifax based police officer.

On both occasions the caller said he was investigating a financial scam and asked for bank details. Both victims refused and contacted the police.

Officers are urging residents in Kirklees to be on their guard

Sergeant Caroline Loran, of the Kirklees Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have taken two reports from residents who said they had been cold called by a man giving these details.

“No such individual with this name works for West Yorkshire Police, and officers would never ring residents and ask for sensitive information over the phone such as bank information.

“We always advise residents never to pass on such details over the phone and to report suspicious calls and scams to Action Fraud.

“We are investigating this attempted fraud and would ask anyone who has information to ring the Huddersfield NPT on 101 referencing log 416 of April 20."

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.