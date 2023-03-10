News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Kirklees Police appeal for information to help trace missing Batley woman

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to locate a missing woman from the Batley area.

By Kara McKune
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 28-year-old Sadie Renowden, who has not been seen in more than a week.

Sadie is known to frequent the Batley and Leeds areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are concerned for Sadie’s welfare and anyone who knows of her current whereabouts, has seen her recently or has information which could assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her is asked to get in touch.

Sadie Renowden has not been seen in over a week.
Sadie Renowden has not been seen in over a week.
Sadie Renowden has not been seen in over a week.
Most Popular

Information can be given to West Yorkshire Police on 101, referencing police log 891 of March 7.

It can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Police release images to appeal for information on break ins and victim harassme...