Officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about 28-year-old Sadie Renowden, who has not been seen in more than a week.

Sadie is known to frequent the Batley and Leeds areas.

Police are concerned for Sadie’s welfare and anyone who knows of her current whereabouts, has seen her recently or has information which could assist with ongoing enquiries to locate her is asked to get in touch.

Information can be given to West Yorkshire Police on 101, referencing police log 891 of March 7.

It can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

