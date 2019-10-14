Kirklees people among group of 22 charged over supply of Class A drugs

A total of 22 people across Kirklees and West Yorkshire have been charged over the supply of Class A drugs.

Officers arrested 20 men and two women in Bradford, Leeds and Kirklees in last week.

They were later charged with offences related to the supply of Class A drugs in Bradford.

More than £15,000 worth of drugs were seized during the warrants.

Police also recovered property, vehicles, clothing and about £2,000 of cash.

The men and women have been bailed to appear before a magistrates court next month.

Detective Inspector Matthew Walker, who led the operation, said: “We are committed to tackling those involved in the supply of drugs in Bradford District.

"The people of Bradford are fed up of drug dealing taking place on the streets of Bradford which tarnishes the reputation of this city.

“Anyone with information about those involved in the supply of drugs is urged to pass it on to their local neighbourhood policing team, or report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”