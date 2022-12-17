PSPOs are used by Local Authorities as a tool to tackle certain anti-social behaviours that can have a negative effect on the quality of life of communities.

There are currently nine active PSPOs in Kirklees covering a number of issues from the prevention of fires and barbecues on public land, street drinking and people leaving dog mess.

Coun Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for the Environment, said: “I want residents to be able to enjoy our villages, towns, and beautiful green spaces without fear of antisocial behaviour.”

Kirklees Council are asking people for their views on Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) that are in place across the district to ensure public spaces can be safely enjoyed by all.

One example is the PSPO in place to stop people using barbecues, sky lanterns and fireworks on public land. They have the potential to do untold damage to our green spaces, endanger life and destroy biodiversity and there is a fine in place for anyone who breaches the order.

The council are seeking to understand the public perception of anti-social activities in Kirklees and whether there is support for the PSPOs that are currently in place by asking people to fill in a survey.

Coun Mather said: “This survey gives residents the chance to tell us what they think of the measures we currently have in place so that we can review them and make sure they are serving our communities in the best way.”

For more information about the active PSPOs in Kirklees, or if you would like to take part in the survey, please visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/pspo

