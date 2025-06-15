The council and West Yorkshire Trading Standards (WYTS) have issued a statement urging food businesses to comply with legal requirements after two Dewsbury brothers were caught supplying counterfeit Abel and Cole cranberry sauce.

Irfan Hanif Patel, aged 41, of Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury, and his brother Mohammed Patel, aged 31, of Thornhill Street, Dewsbury, were prosecuted following an investigation into the supply of the counterfeit sauce, which bore a fake Abel and Cole registered trademark label.

The council’s Environmental Health team and WYTS launched the investigation with other local authorities and the National Food Crime Unit after receiving intelligence in December 2020 that the counterfeit sauce was being supplied throughout the country.

Irfan Patel purchased the sauce and supplied it to Mohammed, who was the director of Stock Up Direct Limited. The business supplied more than 1,000 jars to a wholesaler which then supplied them to food businesses around the country, including two in Kirklees.

The trademark representative for Abel and Cole confirmed the cranberry sauce bore a label which was a copy of the Abel and Cole registered trademark. Picture: WYTS

Neither brother had registered food businesses with the council, and were therefore trading illegally and had never been inspected to ensure they met the required food hygiene standards.

The sauce was seized from the two Kirklees businesses by WYTS officers and the council’s Food Safety team, who then visited Irfan’s business premises in Bretton Park Way, Dewsbury, and discovered a warehouse of large quantities of food items – none of which Irfan could provide documentation for which would demonstrate their legal provenance.

The food items were detained, and a Food Condemnation Order was granted in February 2021 by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, following an application made by the Food Safety team.

All the seized food items were destroyed because of concerns surrounding the lack of regulatory checks to ensure safe handling, storage or distribution.

WYTS officers discovered a warehouse of large quantities of food items when they visited Irfan’s business premises in Bretton Park Way, Dewsbury. Picture: WYTS

A sample was submitted to the Public Analyst who confirmed that the sauce was not genuine Abel and Cole cranberry sauce, and a trademark representative for the company confirmed the label used on the counterfeit jars was a copy of the registered trademark.

On July 24, 2023, Irfan Patel was handed a 12-month community order to fulfil 120 hours unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994 and a number of food hygiene offences, including failing to register a food business.

Mohammed Patel received a 12-month community order to fulfil 100 hours of unpaid work having pleaded guilty to the same offences.

Proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 have now also been concluded for these offences jointly prosecuted by WYTS and Kirklees Council.

On February 13, 2025, a confiscation order was granted against Mohammed in the sum of £1,607. His benefit from criminal conduct was declared as £1,607, and he was given three months to pay and a 14-day default prison sentence should payment not be made. Costs of £30,000 were also awarded.

On May 27, 2025, a confiscation order was granted against Irfan in the sum of £18,903. His benefit from criminal conduct was declared as £681,510.47, and he was given three months to pay and a 10-month default prison sentence should payment not be made. Costs of £1,000 were also awarded.

In a joint statement, Coun Amanda Pinnock, Cabinet Member for Communities and Environment at Kirklees Council and Linda Davis, Head of WYTS (Protecting Communities) said: “Businesses need to ensure they are registered with the local authority 28 days before beginning to operate.

“They must have a traceability system in place and to only purchase stock they believe is legitimate by conducting checks.

“Supplying food that is counterfeit can post serious risks to the community as it is often made in an uncontrolled environment with uncontrolled processes and ingredients.

“Trading Standards and Kirklees Council will continue to take action against any businesses flouting the law, including instigating processing under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

“We encourage all businesses to check the legal requirements relating to food businesses, information which is easily accessible through the Food Standards Agency website: www.food.gov.uk.”