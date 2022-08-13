Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children are eligible for free school meals if they are in full-time education and their parents/carers receive certain benefits.

Currently, all children in reception and key stage one are entitled to free school meals. However, from year three onwards parents/carers need to apply.

A spokesperson from Kirklees Council said: “At this difficult time, we are determined to support Kirklees families. We want to make sure all children who qualify for free school meals are receiving their entitlement.

“A healthy, balanced diet is crucial in helping children with their physical and mental wellbeing.

“It also means they are more ready to learn and thrive when they go back to school. So there is a direct link between staying healthy and achieving better outcomes.”