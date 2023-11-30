Kirklees and Nottinghamshire criminals who masterminded a Class A drugs ring have been jailed

Kirklees and Nottinghamshire criminals who masterminded a Class A drugs ring worth hundreds of thousands of pounds have been jailed.

Lee Harris, 43, from Dewsbury and Liam Gunn, 36, and Callum Lane, 22 from Nottinghamshire were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today (Thursday) for drugs offences.

All three were sentenced after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Supply Class A Drugs offences.

Specialist West Yorkshire Police detectives welcomed the sentences and said Harris in particular was seen as a significant figure in organised crime circles who was viewed as ‘untouchable.’

Lee Harris of Castle Crescent, Dewsbury was sentenced to nine years.

Liam Gunn of Acorn View, Kirby in Ashfield was sentenced to nine years

Callum Lane of Willow Gardens, Sutton in Ashfield was sentenced to four years.

Police began to investigate the group’s activities on November 23 2022 after a drugs exchange was spotted in Bradford involving a black VW Gold driven by Callum Lane.

The car was monitored and made off at speed from Nottinghamshire Police officers in the Sutton in Ashfield area later that evening.

The vehicle finally came to stop and was abandoned in the Huthwaite area, with Lane was located and arrested nearby .

Officers also recovered five kilos of cocaine with a street value of about £350,000 from the vehicle.

An investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Precision Serious and Organised Crime Team identified Lane was acting on behalf of organised crime group heads Lee Harris and Liam Gunn resulting in a wider investigation beginning into the group’s activity.

In May 2023 those investigations culminated in a series of coordinated warrants were executed across West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire utilising operational support units from both forces and specialist detectives from across West Yorkshire.

All three men were arrested with further Class A drugs, cash and encrypted telecommunication devices were located.

DS James Gross of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of these men for their roles in what was a significant and highly organised drugs conspiracy operating between West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire.

“Harris in particular held a notable position within organised crime groups and was viewed as something of an untouchable figure. He utilised a series of sophisticated methods to frustrate law enforcement and to maintain his operation security.

“ A painstaking investigation utilising specialist departments working collaboratively across county borders discovered evidence to prove his role alongside Gunn and bring both men plus their conspirators to justice.”

He added: “These convictions could not have been brought without the closest co-operation between police officers in West Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire and demonstrates the capabilities both forces possess to combat this kind of organised criminality.”

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Criminal activity does not stop at county borders, which is why law enforcement always requires close cooperation between different forces.

“In this case, teamwork between Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire has allowed us to bring this drugs gang to justice.

“Criminals like Harris, Gunn and Lane bring misery to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities in order to line their own pockets.