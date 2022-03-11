Justice system 'stacking' against domestic abuse victims - West Yorkshire Police chief constable

John Robbins said the criminal justice system was increasingly "stacking" against victims.

Chief constable Robins bemoaned changes in recent years, which he said now meant officers had to release domestic abuse suspects before a decision is reached on whether or not to charge them.

By contrast, police are able to press charges within hours over incidents such as a fight in a pub, he said.

Speaking at a regional police and crime panel meeting on Friday, chief constable Robins said: "Recent changes to criminal justice procedures over the last few years have not gone in favour of prosecution, especially on domestic abuse.

"The police will arrest, investigate and seek to get a charging decision (from the Crown Prosecution Service).

"Previously we'd be able to do that while the suspect is in custody.

"Over the last two years, we are now unable to get a charging decision for that person while they'e in custody.

"We used to get it over the telephone but the CPS are unable to facilitate that now."

"We're now required to release that person and submit a file which is almost trial-ready.

CC Robins said the situation had been "exacerbated" by the Covid pandemic.

He explained that police officers were required to get a "trial-ready" file together before any decision to charge a domestic abuse suspect is reached.

He said that was a complex process, that normally takes "at least 28 days" and if the CPS then decides not to press charges then a lot of police work is effectively "wasted".

He added: "My concern is for the victims.

"I think the criminal justice system is stacking against victims.

"Things are getting, in my opinion, worse rather than better in terms of being able to get swift, speedy justice for victims.

"I'd like to be clear that I'm not blaming or attributing any of that to the CPS, or criminal justice agencies.

"It's the system, but that's where we're at."