Jail for Dewsbury man who helped import more than 15 tons of cocaine into the UK hidden in pallets of frozen chicken
Brandon Maan, aged 24 and of Churchbank Way in Dewsbury, was part of the gang involved in the nationwide conspiracy to import and distribute large quantities of the Class A drug with an estimated street value of £1.59 billion.
Appearing before Sheffield Crown Court for sentencing yesterday, Maan – who had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine – was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The sentencing follows an investigation by the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.
