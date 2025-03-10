A Batley man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a child more than 20 years ago.

Arif Bhamjee, 43 of Oakhill Road in Batley, was sentenced to four years in prison when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday and made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order imposed to protect females under the age of 18.

Bhamjee had been found guilty by a jury of two indecent assault offences which took place against a child in the Kirklees area in 2004.

The offending was reported to police in 2022 and sparked an investigation by dedicated child safeguarding detectives.

Bhamjee was arrested in May 2022 and then summonsed by postal requisition to appear before court in August 2023.

He was found guilty of the indecent assault offences at Leeds Crown Court on January 23, following a trial.

Detective Constable Leia Houtekamer, of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “I want to praise the courage of the victim in this case for coming forwards and reporting the offending Bhamjee committed against her.

“We know how difficult it can be for victims to disclose the abuse they suffered, especially so long after it occurred but their bravery in doing so is vital in allowing us to identify and take action against child sex offenders such as Bhamjee.

“Thanks to the victim, this man is behind bars and will be subject to indefinite restrictions imposed to protect young females from him in future.

“We continue to urge all victims of sexual abuse to come forwards, no matter when the offending occurred.

“Specialist detectives will always listen and thoroughly investigate all reports.”