"It's disgusting" - Cleckheaton couple speak out after shocking assault outside pub

Michael pictured after the assault

A couple have spoken out after they were assaulted in Cleckheaton at the weekend.

Michael Zamkowicz and Billie-Jo Wilson, from Cleckheaton, had gone for a couple of drinks in Wetherspoons in the town before then stopping for a drink at the Malt Shovel on Westgate.

"We had one drink then decided to leave,” said Michael. “My partner went to the toilets, and I said I would meet her outside.

"I waited about five minutes, then decided to go back in and look for her, only to find she had been savagely attacked.”

Billie-Jo pictured after the assault

Michael says the attackers had seen a multi-coloured pride bracelet on Billie-Jo’s wrist before verbally abusing her and then dragging her outside.

"She was beaten whilst the crowd laughed and egged on the thug to punch her more,” said Michael.

"After seeing her, I went around the back to see they had all run upstairs to hide.

"I tried to climb the stairs to ask why she had been attacked, only to be kicked down the stairs, then punched in the eye.

"I have had knee replacement surgery last year on both knees, which I twisted when kicked down the stairs.

"All because of wearing a pride bracelet, it’s disgusting.

"I am 64 years old and have never seen anything so disgusting in my whole life.”

West Yorkshire Police said: “On Sunday 8th June police were called to a report of a fight at the Malt Shovel pub on Westgate, Cleckheaton.

"Officers attended and found that a man and woman had suffered facial injuries after being assaulted.

"Two crimes of S47 assault were recorded and enquiries were carried out at the scene.

"Anyone with any information about the incident can contact Kirklees Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250322001.

"Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”