'It will not be tolerated': Undercover police officers tackle street drinking and theft in Dewsbury town centre

Police have pledged no half measures in tackling street drinking and theft in Dewsbury after undercover officers launched a crackdown in the town.

The Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team has pledged that more work is on the way following a day of action in Dewsbury town centre last week.

Undercover and uniformed NPT officers and partners from Kirklees Council confiscated alcohol and moved on 10 people seen drinking from cans and bottles in zones designated as no drinking areas by Public Space Protection Orders.

One man was also issued with a Community Protection Notice for begging and warned repeat behaviour would constitute a criminal offence and make him liable for arrest.

Officers also conducted high visibility patrols around shops and businesses in order to reassure traders and also deter shoplifters and gained information to help them plan future activity.

Inspector Liz Lockwood of the Dewsbury NPT, said: “We have taken a number of recent reports regarding theft and street drinking and want to make it clear that this sort of anti social behaviour and crime will not be tolerated in the town centre.

“I want to reassure shoppers and businesses that last week’s operation was the first of several to come and that officers will continue to target those individuals we know who are engaged in behaviour which causes distress to others.”

She added: “I want to thank all those who continue to engage with us and report this sort of behaviour, and urge them to keep doing so.

“Your information is key for us in planning these operations and building an evidence picture to allow us to take action against those involved in criminality.”