Illegal goods worth over £40,000 seized in Kirklees

West Yorkshire Trading Standards and officers from the Kirklees Town Centre Teams seized in excess of 3,000 illegal vapes worth between £35- £40,000 as well as 77,420 cigarettes in twin operations in Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

In operations at multiple shops in both towns on July 18 and August 8 multi agency teams also seized 235, fifty gram pouches of hand rolling tobacco, 80 counterfeit perfumes and 38 items of counterfeit clothing.

Officers mounted the operation in response to recent increases in the sale of illegal vapes in both town centres.

Tens of thousands of illegal vapes and cigarettes have been seized in a multi-agency operation to smoke out funding for organised crime in Kirklees.

Changes in legislation have meant that vapes are now restricted to a certain capacity and nicotine strength and authorities were aware that devices which did not meet legal standards were in circulation.

Authorities also frequently investigate the sale of counterfeit cigarettes in Kirklees, as well as other fake goods.

Sergeant Amanda Holroyd, Kirklees Town Centre Partnership sergeant, said: “Officers from our team and West Yorkshire Trading Standards have taken illegal and counterfeit items worth tens of thousands of pounds from the streets of Kirklees in what have been some very significant seizures.

“We know cash from the sale of such goods can often be used to directly fund organised crime so it is important we do all we can to cut off sources of funding for serious criminality which can blight communities.

“Enquiries remain ongoing with our colleagues following these seizures and I would ask anyone who has information about organised criminal behaviour and the sale of illegal products to contact us. “

Linda Davis, West Yorkshire Trading Standards Manager said: “The illegal trade in tobacco products makes it easier for children to start smoking, takes advantage of cash-strapped families, and helps fund organised crime.

“We would always remind members of the public of the adverse health, economic and social impacts of the illicit trade of tobacco products, including the linkages with human trafficking and a wide range of organised crimes.

“Our teams continue to work very closely with West Yorkshire Police to tackle this illegal behaviour and we want to thank residents for their support in reporting the sale of these goods.”