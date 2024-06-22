Hunt launched for gang 'fighting with knives and machetes' in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are searching for a gang reported to have been fighting with knives and machetes in Dewsbury.

Officers received calls about between eight and 10 people battling with weapons in the Staincliffe Park area at around 10.07pm on

Thursday.

Police say they were at the scene within five minutes of the initial report but those involved had already left the scene.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who has information to get in touch

A search of the area was made but no suspects or injured people were found.

Detective Sergeant Poole, of Kirklees District CID, said: “At this time, we have not had anyone come forward to say they have been assaulted.

"That being said, any use of weapons to cause fear of violence is extremely serious and it is important that we identify those involved.

“We have been conducting enquiries in the area but I would urge anyone with any information about this incident and the people involved to please come forward.

“Similarly, people who either live in the area or who were in their vehicles in this area around the time of this incident are asked to check their CCTV or dashcam to check whether they have captured any footage that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information that may help the police is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240333076.