Hunt for riders as nuisance bike seized by police in Batley

Police teams have seized an off road motorbike that has been a nuisance to residents in Batley.

Officers from the Batley and SPen neighbourhood Policing Team assisted West Yorkshire Police's off road bike team in seizing the bike on September 30.

A spokesperson for the police said: "We have received several calls over the past few days regarding the bike, driving in a dangerous and inconsiderate manner, on the roads and pavements in the Batley area.

"Enquiries are ongoing to trace the riders.

"If you have information regarding this, or any other nuisance bike/vehicle, you can report it via 101 or our online reporting system."