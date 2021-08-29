Hunt for man with links to Dewsbury who has absconded from prison

Richard Hanson

Richard Hanson was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington at 1.40pm on Friday.

Cheshire Police are currently carrying out a number of enquiries in a bid to trace the 35-year-old and are urging anyone with any information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

Hanson is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing white trainers, grey jogging bottoms and a dark blue North Face gilet with a white logo on the right shoulder blade.

He has links to the Dewsbury as well as Oldham and Huddersfield.

Superintendent Alex McMillan said: “We are doing everything we can to locate Hanson and there are a number of enquiries ongoing in the local area and further afield.

“I would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him but to call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1070880.”