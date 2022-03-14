Hundreds of drivers fined in road safety 'winter blitz' in Batley and Spen

The Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have said they are determined to keep up the pressure on danger drivers after concluding, for now, a "winter blitz" with Safer Kirklees on poor driving on the NPT’s roads.

During 24 days of action in Operation Torrbank, officers stopped and dealt with 369 drivers.

A total of 301 tickets were issued for offences including speeding, insurance, seatbelt, driving licence, registration and numerous other traffic violations.

Officers seized 37 vehicles and summonsed nine drivers to court for more serious offences.

The operations have seen both foot officers and police vehicles deployed at identified hotspots at key times in which they have sought to both prevent dangerous driving and take action against those seen offending.

NPT officers and colleagues from West Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Unit have conducted days of action in the Batley West and East areas, Liversedge, Gomersal and Heckmondwike.

Funding for the police resources has been funded by local Kirklees councillors using The Members Local Project Fund, a ward budget that councillors can allocate to address specific local issues and priorities

Inspector Rebecca Calpin, of the Batley and Spen NPT, said: “We have been well aware of residents’ concerns regarding instances of speeding and dangerous driving in Batley and Spen before Christmas and I hope this action demonstrates that we, like our residents, will not tolerate illegal and dangerous behaviour on our roads and near our schools.

“I want to thank colleagues from our roads policing unit and partners from Safer Kirklees for their support in helping us mount these operations.”

Councillor Carole Pattison, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “I’m extremely pleased to see that these operations have resulted in 369 dangerous drivers being dealt with and I can confidently say that our roads are safer thanks to this work.

"Road safety and tackling dangerous driving is a priority for the majority of our residents and I hope that this operation shows that we are also committed to dealing with individuals who think they can drive recklessly on our roads.