Huge haul of stolen items discovered by police in Birstall

Police officers have unearthed a huge haul of stolen items after a search of a property in Birstall.

Officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address on Cambridge Road, Birstall on October 20.

They recovered a large number of items stolen from burglaries in the area. Most of the property was returned to their owners whilst some is waiting to be examined by the forensics team.

The stolen property which had been hidden around the estate was found to be from burglaries in the Birstall and Birkenshaw area.

A spokesperson for the neighbourhood policing team said: "Sheds are currently a big target, usually offering big ticket items with low security.

"As such we recommend taking appropriate security measures to protect your items, have a look at out shed and garage security leaflet for a few suggestions around security."