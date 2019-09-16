High speed police chase in Heckmondwike sees pool car head into oncoming traffic

A suspected pool car was involved in a police chase and saw the vehicle head into oncoming traffic.

Whilst conducting speed checks in the White Lee Road area of Heckmondwike on September 7 officers from the Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policig Team sighted a vehicle, suspected of being used as a pool vehicle.

On attempting to follow the vehicle, it made off at speed almost causing an accident with oncoming traffic.

The vehicle has since been located, recovered and awaits examination by a crime scene investigation team.

A pool car or pool vehicle is a vehicle, is one that can be used by several persons to commit crime/offences.

Often these vehicles can be registered and insured to one person so that if they are checked whilst out and about up to no good, the vehicle would appear legitimate.