Here is the new law around using your mobile phone while driving
West Yorkshire Police is reminding drivers from today (Friday, March 25) the law around using a mobile phone while driving is changing.
It is already illegal to use a hand-held device to make phone calls and send messages, except in an emergency.
But from today “using” a hand-held device will be expanded to cover:
Illuminating the screen.
Checking the time.
Checking notifications.
Unlocking the device.
Making, receiving or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call.
Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content.
Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video.
Utilising camera, video or sound recording.
Drafting any text.
Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages.
Accessing an app.
Accessing the internet.
There is an exemption which allows drivers to use a mobile to make a contactless payment while the vehicle is stationary at places such as drive-through restaurants and car parks.
Using a mobile phone for navigation will continue to be legal, as long as it is kept in a cradle and not in the driver’s hand.