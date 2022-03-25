Here is the new law around using your mobile phone while driving

Sergeant Andrew Johnson from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit

It is already illegal to use a hand-held device to make phone calls and send messages, except in an emergency.

But from today “using” a hand-held device will be expanded to cover:

Illuminating the screen.

Checking the time.

Checking notifications.

Unlocking the device.

Making, receiving or rejecting a telephone or internet-based call.

Sending, receiving or uploading oral or written content.

Sending, receiving or uploading a photo or video.

Utilising camera, video or sound recording.

Drafting any text.

Accessing any stored data such as documents, books, audio files, photos, videos, films, playlists, notes or messages.

Accessing an app.

Accessing the internet.

There is an exemption which allows drivers to use a mobile to make a contactless payment while the vehicle is stationary at places such as drive-through restaurants and car parks.