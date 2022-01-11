Heckomondwike man jailed for child sex offences

Steven Hudson from Heckmondwike

Steven Hudson was jailed for 21 months at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Monday) after pleading guilty to and also being found guilty of offences against underage teenage female victims.

The 56-year-old was found guilty of two sexual touching offences against one victim and pleaded guilty to three sexual touching offences against a second.

The offences took place between 2017 and 2018 and were reported to police in 2018, prompting a full investigation by the Kirklees District Safeguarding Unit.