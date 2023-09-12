Watch more videos on Shots!

The event, which took place on Thursday, September 7, was held in partnership with Safer Kirklees, Kirklees Housing and Kim Leadbetter MP’s office.

West Yorkshire Police Mounted section also supported the event, with officers attending Heckmondwike town centre to engage with shoppers and people visiting the area.

PCSO Dyson said: “This event was brought together due to ongoing reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area.

“It was fantastic to have all agencies working together, speaking to residents, and gaining a greater understanding of the issues affecting the area and residents.

“Due to the multi-agency approach we are now able to look at the issues raised as a collective, and then develop strategies from all agencies to deal with the issues.

“ASB causes concerns for many communities and these issues can only be resolved by listening to those affected, and then working together for a solution.

“Follow up events are now being planned and a Contact Point for residents has been arranged to review actions and continue to move forward to deal with the issues.”