Heckmondwike man jailed for sexually abusing girl

He was sentenced to four years in prison

Richard Ware, 45, now of Wood Lane, Pelsall in the West Midlands, abused the then seven-year-old girl in 1994.

Ware, who was around 17 at the time, lived in Heckmondwike at the time of the offences.

He was sentenced to four years in jail at Leeds Crown Court, following a guilty verdict last month of four charges of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

Ware was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

West Yorkshire Police's investigating officer Amy Green said: “Ware abused this young girl and robbed her of her innocence, and she has carried this with her for a number of years so I want to commend her for speaking out and reporting the abuse.

“I am pleased with the sentencing result, and I hope this sentence brings justice to his victim.

“As a force we remain committed to investigating crimes of this nature and we encourage anyone who is a victim of a sexual offence to come forward. We are ready and waiting to help you and will support you every step of the way.”