Heckmondwike man jailed for nine years for drugs offences

Nadeem Rashid

Nadeem Rashid, aged 31, of Clarkson Avenue, was found in possession of the Class A drug after police stopped a vehicle he was travelling in on August 20 last year.

Subsequent searches of houses linked to Rashid more cocaine.

Appearing before Bradford Crown Court for sentencing today (Friday), Rashid, who admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply, was jailed for nine years and eight years to run concurrently.

Rashid’s original defence statement where he claimed duress was negated through a comprehensive and thorough police investigation.

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “We welcome this sentence, which reflects the seriousness of Rashid’s offending and the harm done to our communities by the drugs he was planning on trading.