John Forsyth from Heckmondwike was sentenced to 26 years at Leeds Crown Court today (Nov 24), for six sexual offences, including rape, committed against two young boys between 2005 and 2006.

The 53-year-old, who was already a registered sex offender, was jailed for two offences of raping a child under 13, two offences of sexual activity with a child under 13, attempted rape and sexual assault.

The offences were committed against two victims in West Yorkshire.

They came to light in early 2020 when both victims separately approached police over a two month period to advise of the abuse they had suffered.

A full investigation was launched by the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit, resulting in Forsyth later being arrested and charged.

Forsyth was found guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Monday, September 26, following a trial and will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before he can apply for parole.

DC Amy Green, of Kirklees Police, who led the investigation, said: “John Forsyth clearly poses a significant danger to young children and we welcome the strong sentence handed down by the court today.

“The appalling offences he committed against his then young victims has affected them both deeply throughout their lives and starkly illustrates the dreadful impact this awful offending has.

“Both myself and prosecution barrister Kitty Colley would personally like to thank them both for reporting this. It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse, and we recognise that men can find it very difficult to report being victims of offences of this nature.

“At times it was uncomfortable for them, particularly given a lengthy court process affected by Covid-19, and they both just wanted justice and closure. We have that now."

She added: “Forsyth’s conviction, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent crimes, again illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice.

