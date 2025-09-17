A child rapist from Heckmondwike has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of a series of serious sexual offences against children.

Michael Abass, 48, from Heckmondwike, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, September 16) for sexual offences against multiple victims.

The 48-year-old was found guilty of 16 offences which took place between 2015 and 2024.

DC Yvonne Brear, of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The monstrous offences committed by Michael Abass against his three victims are quite simply some of the worst I have seen in a 14-year career in child safeguarding.

“Frankly it is hard to comprehend how anyone could act in this way, and treat young children as nothing more than objects for their gratification.

“What is equally apparent in this case is the bravery of the victims in reporting Abass and then supporting a prosecution, despite being put through the ordeal of a trial.”

DI Paul Greatorex of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, added: “I hope those victims can take some comfort from knowing their steadfast support of this prosecution has been instrumental in making Abass answer for his crimes.

“The depth of his offending against them was also very much reflected by the sentence imposed by the court today.

“We do, of course, continue to urge victims of any form of sexual offending in Kirklees to come forward and speak with us.

“You will be listened to by specialist officers who will do all they can to investigate and provide the support you may well need.”

Abass will have to sign on the sex offenders register life on his release from prison and was made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.