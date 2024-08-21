‘Having your bike registered can prevent thefts’ - Marking event to be held in Heckmondwike
The Neighbourhood Policing Team in Batley and Spen are holding a cycle bike marking event in Heckmondwike later today (Wednesday).
The pedal bike marking event will take place in Lidl car park, between 4.30pm and 6pm.
PCSO Dyson said: “Bike register is a simple process of placing a unique reference number on a pedal cycle.
"It is then registered on the national database.
“Having your bike registered can prevent thefts, and also aid in the recovery of stolen bikes.”
Another event is scheduled at Tesco car park in Cleckheaton, on Sunday, September 15, 9.30am to 12pm.