The Neighbourhood Policing Team in Batley and Spen are holding a cycle bike marking event in Heckmondwike later today (Wednesday, August 21).

The Neighbourhood Policing Team in Batley and Spen are holding a cycle bike marking event in Heckmondwike later today (Wednesday).

The pedal bike marking event will take place in Lidl car park, between 4.30pm and 6pm.

PCSO Dyson said: “Bike register is a simple process of placing a unique reference number on a pedal cycle.

"It is then registered on the national database.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Having your bike registered can prevent thefts, and also aid in the recovery of stolen bikes.”

Another event is scheduled at Tesco car park in Cleckheaton, on Sunday, September 15, 9.30am to 12pm.