Have you seen this man: Police searching for Halifax man Jack Fairfield after break-in in Cleckheaton

Police are searching for a Halifax man after a burglary in Cleckheaton.

Jack Fairfield is 20 and has links across Calderdale and Kirklees.

Police say they have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and find him as they believe he may have information that could help with their investigation into the break-in.

Anyone with information about where Jack may be or who has seen them is being asked to contact police by calling 101 or by using the live chat at West Yorkshire Police’s website at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240326972.