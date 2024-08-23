Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives hunting a flasher in Heckmondwike have released this e-fit of a man they want to speak to.

A woman was running on The Greenway close to Union Road at about 11am on Friday, July 19 when a man is reported to have exposed and touched himself while looking at her, say West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that might help police with their investigation is being asked to contact officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also want to hear from anyone who knows who the man they have released an e-fit of might be.

E-fit of man police would like to speak to

Anyone who can help should contact police in Kirklees by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the crime reference of 13240390247.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.