Have you seen this man: E-fit appeal after flasher exposes himself to woman running in Heckmondwike
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A woman was running on The Greenway close to Union Road at about 11am on Friday, July 19 when a man is reported to have exposed and touched himself while looking at her, say West Yorkshire Police.
Anyone who was in the area at the time and has information that might help police with their investigation is being asked to contact officers.
They also want to hear from anyone who knows who the man they have released an e-fit of might be.
Anyone who can help should contact police in Kirklees by calling 101 or by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the crime reference of 13240390247.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.