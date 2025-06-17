Haul of stolen motorbikes seized from thieves in Dewsbury
Enquiries remain ongoing by the Kirklees Neighbourhood Vehicle ASB team after officers executed a warrant at premises on Bretton Street earlier this month.
Police recovered three quad bikes, three mopeds and three trials bikes from a container following a morning operation at the premises.
Several of the vehicles were reported stolen with others suspected to be and enquiries have been ongoing to forensically examine the recovered machines and link the vehicles thought to be stolen to offences.
Officers also recovered a quantity of cannabis at the property as well as an air weapon.
Sergeant Shaun Oates of the Kirklees Neighbourhood Vehicle ASB Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing following the seizure of these vehicles and we have been conducting extensive forensic enquiries on them.
"Officers have also been contacting identified victims to let them know their bikes have been recovered.
“Our team is currently conducting a number of investigations into vehicle crime in Kirklees and we continue to urge anyone who has information or intelligence about the theft of two motorbikes or quad bikes in Kirklees to contact us.
“Information can be given via 101 online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”