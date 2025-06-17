Haul of stolen motorbikes seized from thieves in Dewsbury

A haul of stolen motorbikes have been seized in Dewsbury as part of ongoing operations to tackle vehicle crime.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries remain ongoing by the Kirklees Neighbourhood Vehicle ASB team after officers executed a warrant at premises on Bretton Street earlier this month.

Police recovered three quad bikes, three mopeds and three trials bikes from a container following a morning operation at the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several of the vehicles were reported stolen with others suspected to be and enquiries have been ongoing to forensically examine the recovered machines and link the vehicles thought to be stolen to offences.

Officers also recovered a quantity of cannabis at the property as well as an air weapon.

Sergeant Shaun Oates of the Kirklees Neighbourhood Vehicle ASB Team, said: “A number of enquiries remain ongoing following the seizure of these vehicles and we have been conducting extensive forensic enquiries on them.

"Officers have also been contacting identified victims to let them know their bikes have been recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team is currently conducting a number of investigations into vehicle crime in Kirklees and we continue to urge anyone who has information or intelligence about the theft of two motorbikes or quad bikes in Kirklees to contact us.

“Information can be given via 101 online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”