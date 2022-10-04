Officers say no one was hurt but a window of a home was damaged in the early hours.

They were deployed at around 1.18am today (Tuesday) to Clarkson Street in Ravensthorpe after a report of two loud bangs and damage to the house window.

Firearms officers confirmed the damage was consistent with a shotgun discharge.

Police are appealing for witnesses

West Yorkshire Police’s Firearms Prevent Investigations Team are investigating and officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries and reassurance work in the area.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this incident today to establish the full circumstances of what has taken place.

“Thankfully no one was injured but clearly the criminal use of any firearm in a public place is a very serious matter and something we will not tolerate.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community, and we are liaising closely with the local Neighbourhood Policing Team who are increasing their patrols in the area.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has information about what took place or perhaps saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area of Clarkson Street, and in particular anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage from the wider area between 12.45am and 1.45am.”

Anyone with information should contact police the 101LiveChat function on the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting reference 13220546207.