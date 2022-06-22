Gomersal attack: Police tape off street and three arrested

Police were called at 12.48am today (Wednesday) to a report of an ongoing fight in Oxford Road.

When they arrived, officers found a man with a serious chest injury.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment and is currently in a stable condition.

Three men have been arrested and remain in custody.

Police taped off the street while forensic investigations took place, closing Oxford Road between the junction of Huddersfield Road and Lower Lane.

Kirklees CID is investigating the incident and anyone who can help with their investigation is asked to contact them on 101 or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220336482.