Gang who supplied more than £500,000 of drugs through Dewsbury given combined sentence of more than 37 years

Dewsbury drugs criminals who supplied more than £500,000 of heroin and cocaine through the town have been given a combined sentence in excess of 37 years.

Specialist organised crime detectives have welcomed the sentencing of six men for their roles in a drugs conspiracy which saw them make use of a ‘ring and bring’ phone line to supply drugs.

The six were jailed at Leeds Crown Court for their roles in either operating or running drugs via the ‘Bob’ line; a mobile phone number used for Class A drugs order and delivery during 2023.

The six sentenced were:

Istaker Salim, aged 39, of Speakers Court, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine

Ahmed Hanif, aged 26, of Park Parade, Dewsbury, was sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Zukariya Mayet, aged 43, of West Park Street, Dewsbury was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Ismael Shafiq, aged 34, of Park Parade, was sentenced to five years and three months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Basharat Wali, aged 45, of Dorset Walk was sentenced to six years after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Robert Dufton, aged 38, of Beckett Crescent, was sentenced to two years, eight months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Officers from the Kirklees District Precision organised crime team executed a warrant at a house on Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury in April 2023 where they located Ismaeel Shafiq and heroin and crack cocaine worth around £36,000.

As the investigation continued additional suspects were identified which led to a coordinated arrest phase in January 2025.

DI James Bellhouse of the Kirklees District Police Precision Team, said: “We welcome the sentencing of these persons today for their roles in supplying very significant amounts of Class A drugs onto the streets of Dewsbury.

“Our investigation showed the line was used to facilitate the sale of over half a million pounds of Class A drugs during the timeframe we investigated, illustrating the scale of the drugs conspiracy which was operating.

"The supply of illegal drugs is an absolute blight on communities, bringing misery and associated serious violent crime which has no place on our streets.

“Specialist detectives continue to investigate criminal networks operating across West Yorkshire, including Kirklees, and we appeal to anyone who has information about drug dealing to come forwards.

“Reports from the public are absolutely key in helping us identify these individuals and allow us to use the specialist policing capabilities we possess to investigate them and bring them to justice.

“Information can always be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”