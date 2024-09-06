Four people have been arrested after a police pursuit and crash in Cleckheaton.

At 6.20pm last night (Thursday, September 5), officers indicated for the driver of a Volvo XC90 to stop on the exit slip road of the M62 at J26 Chain Bar.

After the driver failed to stop, a short pursuit took place before the Volvo was involved in a collision with a bus and a car a couple of minutes later on Parkside, Cleckheaton, with the occupants of the vehicle leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported by the other members of the public involved.

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that four males, aged 16, 17, 18 and 22, were arrested nearby and taken to hospital to be checked over before being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and the theft of a motor vehicle.