Former West Yorkshire Police staff members jailed for offences against pensioner

Freya Atkinson, 22, and Michael Young, 30, both worked in the Customer Contact Centre at the time of the offences.

They were immediately suspended from their roles and have since resigned from the Force.

They appeared at Leeds Crown Court for sentencing.

Michael Young and Freya Atkinson

Atkinson had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to burgle, arson and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

Young had previously pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to burgle and blackmail and was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment.

They were both also made the subjects of an indefinite restraining order not to contact the complainant and to adhere to an exclusion zone.

The offences occurred between February and April 2020.

Detective Superintendent Mark Long, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: “Atkinson and Young have been responsible for a sustained campaign against an older male victim who is known to them, designed to cause fear and ultimately obtain money from him.

“There are expected standards that all police employees are expected to comply with, whether on or off duty, and their actions fell well beneath these; and to be quite frank what would be expected of any right thinking member of the public.