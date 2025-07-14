Floral tributes at re-opened Dewsbury park where man was stabbed to death
The man, who was in his 30s, died after being stabbed in Crow Nest Park, off Heckmondwike Road, with West Yorkshire Police launching a murder investigation.
Police were called to the park at 8.17pm on Saturday to a report of a man being stabbed after a fracas involving a group of men.
Paramedics provided emergency treatment and an air ambulance was scrambled but the man could not be saved.
The park was closed while officers carried out their investigations but it has since re-opened.
A number of floral tributes have been left outside Crow Nest Park at its Heckmondwike Road entrance.
Police confirmed at the weekend that three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Information can be provided to the investigation team by calling West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1860 of July 12.
Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.