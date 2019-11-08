Families of Birstall rugby pair involved in fatal Leeds crash thank people for their support

Lee Roberts and Adrian Scott were associated with Birstall Victoria RL Club,

A message from the families of Adrian Scott and Lee Roberts following the road traffic collision in York Road, Wetherby on Saturday has been released by West Yorkshire Police.

“The families of Adrian Scott and Lee Roberts would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to all for the kind words, support and generosity to the Just Giving page set up for Lee, who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“They would also like to express their sincere thanks to the emergency services and members of the public who helped at the scene and for the continued support.

“The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and we appeal to anyone who was a witness or has dashcam footage at the time to contact the police.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13190563820.

Both men were involved with Birstall Victoria Rugby League Club.

The manager paid tribute to Mr Scott who was former team physio and died in the crash outside Wetherby Racecourse.

The 65-year-old, was hit by a silver Mercedes C220 car outside the racecourse on York Road just after 5pm on Saturday.

He received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Adrian's friend Lee Roberts, 52, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital from the scene.

The two friends were associated with Birstall Victoria RL Club, where Mr Roberts coached the open-age team and Mr Scott was a former physio for the club.

Mark Lockwood, 57, Birstall Victoria open age team manager, said: "It is just awful, a tragedy. It is so sad for both families and we are praying for Lee."

Mr Lockwood said Mr Scott and Mr Roberts were in a group of around 12 friends who had gone to the same race meeting for around 20 years.

Mr Lockwood said: "They go every year to this race meeting and this tragedy has struck them down.

"We just send our hearts out to both families. We are all praying for Lee that he pulls through and our hearts are with Adrian's family."

Mr Lockwood said Mr Scott was a physio at the rugby club several years ago.

Mr Lockwood said: "He was just a lovely bloke. He got involved doing physio for us because one of his sons played for us at the time.

"He was just a great community guy, just a lovely honest man.

"Everybody is gutted because everybody knows everybody in places like Birstall. Everybody is just broken, it's numbing really."

Mr Lockwood said Lee Roberts is the head coach of the open age rugby team, adding: "We have got a really young team, they just look up to him. He is a good leader and a good bloke."

In a statement released earlier this week , Adrian Scott's family said: "Adrian was a well-loved father, father-in-law, grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed by all.

"We would like to thank all those who were with him at the time, especially the emergency services and those who helped at the scene.

"Our thoughts and well wishes go out to Lee Roberts and his family at this tragic time."

A Go Fund Me fundraising page has been launched for Mr Roberts, who is self-employed.

It is hoped that the money raised will support him financially through what friends described as a "terrible and heartbreaking tragedy".

The driver of the Mercedes involved in the cash, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and later released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone with information to come forward.