Volunteers of charity Dewsbury Cares Community Grouphave been left “overwhelmed” at the response of the community, which has rallied round to donate essential items and more cash donations to the hub after it was broken into at the weekend.

Volunteers from Dewsbury Cares Community Group, a charity which helps homeless people and those in need, discovered the unit, based at Dewsbury Market, had been targeted on Sunday (June 29) morning.

Cash donations, stored for purchasing essential items, and money for an upcoming trip to Blackpool, were taken, whilst all the charity’s coffee, sugar and butter, were also stolen.

Caring people from the people have been donating essential items, as well as money, to the charity since the break-in.

Clare Costello, one of the volunteers at Dewsbury Cares Community Group, said:

“We have just been devastated. We can’t believe that anybody would do this. But we have just been overwhelmed with the generosity and kindness in response.

“It really is amazing and it restores your faith in humanity completely. People have just rallied and have got us what we needed.”

Asked what message she had for the culprits, Claire said:

The damaged lock at the Dewsbury Cares Community Group charity hub in the town centre.

“We would question how anybody can do this to people who need this support? And for them to know the impact of the support we offer.

“Taking the cash donations affects our ability to supply food essentially and give support to people. Taking those essential supplies, we have now got to buy all that again if we don’t get them donated.

“But it will not affect our delivery. We will continue no matter what. We are determined to continue.”

The caring charity is open three times a week and provides food, clothing, bedding and support to those that need it in the town.

“It is a safe space to come to where there is no judgement,” Clare said. “You’ll always get a cuppa and there’s always somebody friendly to talk to.

“We have a bit of a dance and a sing. We are there to lift people’s spirits when they are going through such difficult times.”

She added: “It’s getting busier and busier. Our mission is to ultimately get a bigger hub in Dewsbury where people can come for that kind of support because there is nowhere that’s open in the evenings or at the weekends.”

To help with donating money or essential items, visit the Dewsbury Cares Community Group Facebook page.

The Reporter Series has reached out to West Yorkshire Police for comment.