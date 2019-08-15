Facebook disposal man prosecuted by Kirklees Council for fly-tipping

A man has been prosecuted by Kirklees Council after being caught dumping rubbish in Cleckheaton which people had paid him to collect and dispose of.

Jack Virr of High Street, Cleckheaton, pleaded guilty to two counts of fly-tipping at Huddersfield Magistrates Court on 7 August 2019.

The offences took place on 21 August 2018 and 23 November 2018, both on Brick Street, Cleckheaton.

The 25-year-old found business from people on Facebook as a “man with a van” to remove waste from two different houses and dispose of it.

He was paid £200 in total to take away the waste, before dumping it on Brick Street - half a mile from his home address.

Virr was sentenced on August 7 and was given a 12-month community order, with conditions to carry out 270 hours unpaid work, with a curfew order between 7pm-7am with electronic tagging for ten months. He has also been disqualified from driving for 15 months and was also required to pay costs of £385.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Greener Kirklees, said: “We won’t stand for such selfish behaviour and those who think it’s acceptable to dump rubbish in Kirklees will pay the price.

“Fly-tipping not only blights the appearance of our communities, it also comes at a cost to the taxpayer every time we have to clear it up. This is why we have a zero tolerance approach to such behaviour.

"We are happy with the result of this case and it should act as a warning to anyone who thinks they can get away with doing this.

“We also urge residents to be wary when paying someone to dispose of waste as it could lead to you being prosecuted yourself if the rubbish is fly-tipped."