Extra police patrols planned to prevent Christmas nights out trouble in Dewsbury

Police from the Kirklees Town Centre Teams are kickstarting new patrols which will run right through into Christmas and New Year to help people, particularly women, feel safer when enjoying a festive meal or drink.

The night-time patrols are part of a package of measure introduced by Kirklees Police and Safer Kirklees in the last few weeks to make the town centres safer and boost the night time economy.

They have included work to ensure local taxis are roadworthy and the deployment of a ‘night safety bus’ in Huddersfield.

More officers will be on the streets

The bus has been introduced specifically to support women but is open to anyone who may find themselves in a vulnerable position while enjoying a night out in Huddersfield.

The bus and its team of trained staff from Locala and CHART Kirklees are on hand to help people report sexual harassment, provide a safe space if someone is feeling threatened, and offer support for those enjoying the nightlife.

Street Marshalls have also been funded to support the busy nights in Huddersfield town centre and provide extra support to help people get home safely.

Town centre officers have also launched new initiatives to tackle daytime retail crime in both Dewsbury and Huddersfield, including plain clothes police patrols to catch pickpockets.

Sergeant Amanda Holroyd, of the Kirklees Town Centre Team, said: "As the Christmas season gets underway we will of course see more people out at night enjoying Christmas parties and events.

“Town centre officers are working with neighbourhood policing colleagues and partners to make sure a visible presence will be where it is needed to help residents have safe and incident free evenings all the way through December.

“The vast majority of people using our town centre do have a safe and enjoyable time and this work is intended to provide that extra bit of reassurance at what will be a busy time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Marie Bulmer added: “A significant amount of work has been ongoing in Kirklees District, just as across wider West Yorkshire, to improve the safety of women and girls.

“Measures such as the night safety bus, and the creation of safe zones for women in shops and public spaces are all part of wider initiatives to help people feel safer, prevent offending, but also encourage reporting of crime which does occur.

“We hope residents have a safe and enjoyable festive season and I would encourage anyone who does need support while using the night-time economy, for whatever reason, to speak with an officer or street marshal.”

Kirklees Council Cabinet Member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, Coun Carole Pattison, said: “I’m really pleased that the police are stepping up their activity in our town centres over the next few weeks.

"Dewsbury and Huddersfield have plenty of brilliant events, shopping and hospitality on offer this Christmas – it’s great to know that shoppers and revellers will be able to enjoy them all safely too.”