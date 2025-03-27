'Extensive enquiries' underway to find wanted with links to Dewsbury

By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Mar 2025, 10:54 BST

Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted in relation to a breach of bail conditions.

Officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding team are seeking information about the whereabouts of Alexander Julien, 33, from Castleford.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and short black hair.

He has black tattoos on the left side of his neck and on his right arm.

Officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding team are seeking information about the whereabouts of Alexander Julien, 33, from Castleford.

He is know n to have links to Normanton, Knottingley, Castleford, Wakefield and Dewsbury.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find him and police are appealing for anybody with any information about his whereabouts to please contact them.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13220624108.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.

