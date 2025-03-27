'Extensive enquiries' underway to find wanted with links to Dewsbury

Police are appealing for information to help locate a man who is wanted in relation to a breach of bail conditions.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding team are seeking information about the whereabouts of Alexander Julien, 33, from Castleford.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and short black hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has black tattoos on the left side of his neck and on his right arm.

Officers from Wakefield District Safeguarding team are seeking information about the whereabouts of Alexander Julien, 33, from Castleford.

He is know n to have links to Normanton, Knottingley, Castleford, Wakefield and Dewsbury.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to find him and police are appealing for anybody with any information about his whereabouts to please contact them.

You can contact West Yorkshire Police online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 13220624108.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or on 0800 555 111.