Erratic driver in Heckmondwike arrested by police after drink and drug tests

A driver was arrested by police as they conducted burglary patrols in the Heckmondwike area.

Officers from the Batley and SPen Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol on September 30 when they had cause to stop a vehicle that was seen driving in an erratic manner.

On speaking to the driver he was requested to complete a breath test and road side drugs test.

Officers subsequently arrested the man on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.

The driver has since been reported for the offence.