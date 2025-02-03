Enquiries continue and four injured after car which failed to stop for police crashes in Cleckheaton
A pursuit of a black Renault Clio was authorised after it failed to stop for police just after 3am on Saturday (February 1) in Leeds Road, Hipperholme.
West Yorkshire Police has said that the vehicle drove off at speed down the A58 Whitehall Road towards the Chain Bar roundabout in Cleckheaton before leaving the road a short time later and striking a lamp post.
A police spokesperson confirmed: “Two males suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Two females received minor injuries and were treated for these at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing into the collision by the Roads Policing Unit.”
Anyone who can assist this investigation is asked to contact police on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the WYP website, quoting log 0226 February 1.