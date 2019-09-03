Efit released of violent robber who ran over victim with his own car

A violent robber who broke into a house ran over the victim with his own car as he tried to flee from the scene of the crime.

Detectives are releasing an Efit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery in Heckmondwike.

The incident happened on Monday August 26 at around 22:10 at a house on Leeds Old Road

A male suspect entered the house where the victim, a 53-year-old and a friend were sat in the dining room.

The suspect took some car keys and a handbag.

However, the victim confronted the suspect and an altercation saw the pair fall down some stairs into the garden.

The robber then got into the victim’s car, a red Honda Civic, and before driving off from the scene, the car was driven into the victim causing cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and feet.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognises the man in the Efit image or has any further information is asked to contact the police online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us or via 101 quoting crime reference number 13190437005.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.