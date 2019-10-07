Efit of bogus Dewsbury burglars who attempted to con 91-year-old woman

Detectives have released two e-fit images of men they would like to trace following an attempted burglary in Dewsbury.

The burglary happened on September 18 at around 12pm in the Armitage Street area.

The suspects approached the address and told the occupant, a 91-year-old woman, that they needed to turn off her water as there was work ongoing in the area.

They entered the property and carried out a search but nothing was taken.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the men in the area or who recognises the men pictured to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us, quoting log number 1521 of 21/9.

Alternatively, you can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.