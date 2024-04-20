Eagle-eyed Batley residents help police thwart suspected burglars
Enquiries remain ongoing after police were called to Challenge Way in Batley at about 10.45pm on Wednesday to a report of men loading a van with goods and behaving suspiciously on a building site.
Officers attended and intercepted a white van matching the suspect vehicle's description entering Owl Lane in Dewsbury.
A quantity of goods police believe were stolen were found inside the vehicle, and two men inside – one from Leeds and one from South Yorkshire - were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Inspector Charlotte Nicholls, from Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These rapid arrests have come as a result of members of the public having the quick thinking to report suspicious ongoing activity to us.
“This allowed colleagues from our roads policing unit to rapidly deploy to the scene, locate the suspect vehicle and recover stolen property.
“Policing cannot be effective without such reporting from residents, and I want to thank everyone who contacts us with information day-to-day, or via 999 when appropriate for an ongoing offence, such as this one.
"Your diligence does make a difference.”
West Yorkshire Police can be contacted via 999 for a crime in progress or 101 for non-urgent calls.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Members of the public can pass on information anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.